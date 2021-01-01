Enjoy six delicious summer wines for £50!

The summer months were made for entertaining and with the WineDelivered team’s Mixed Case of Wine, you can toast to every occasion in style. The case is made up of an exclusive selection of red, white and rosé wines, including those crafted by celebrity wine aficionados Kylie Minogue and Graham Norton. With this exclusive deal, you’ll get to enjoy six bottles of delectable wine for just £50, plus free next day delivery! Simply use code SUMMERDEAL at checkout to access this fantastic offer.

Ready to kickstart your summer with WineDelivered’s Mixed Case of Wine? Read on to learn more about the premium bottles you’ll receive…

Kylie Minogue Rosé x 2

Packed full of alluring aromas, including fresh summer berries and white blossom, this beautiful pale pink rosé is refined and refreshing on the palate with a fruity, crisp finish.

Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc x 2

Graham deftly weaves the bright citrus and tropical characters of the Awatere Valley with the classic herbal punch from the Wairau. As always, the palate is full bodied with a long finish and a perfectly balanced acidity.

Toros Malbec x 2

This wine delivers strong fruity flavours with an earthy undertone of spice. It has been crafted to be warming yet balanced and enjoyable, either on its own or with a variety of different meals, including summer barbecues and tomato-based pasta dishes.

Tempted to snap up some truly luxurious wines? Don’t forget to enter code SUMMERDEAL at checkout!

