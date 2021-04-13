Enjoy £10 off a curated house plant pack!

House plants are a beautiful way to brighten up your living space, but if you’re new to the world of indoor greenery then you may not know where to start. That’s where the Green with Envy pack from PlantSavers comes in – containing four of the most popular house plants including one Fiddle Leaf Fig, one Heart Leaf Plant, one Croton Excellent and one Silk Pothos, this green-fingered bundle makes it easy to become a plant parent. Sound ideal? This collection of plants usually costs £44.99, but when you take advantage of this exclusive offer you’ll save £10 and only pay £34.99!

The Green with Envy pack includes:

One Fiddle Leaf Fig – a luscious green and leafy plant that thrives indoors

One Heart Leaf Plant – this species is visually striking thanks to its large, heart-shaped leaves

One Croton Excellent – its broad leaves boast a vibrant mixture of green, yellow and red

One Silk Pothos – this stunning plant has elegant, silver-speckled leaves

These plants are known for their air purification qualities, which makes them a great addition to any room in your home. Each arrives in a one-litre pot.

