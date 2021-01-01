Double the fun of summer with Kylie Minogue’s sparkling wine bundle

WineDelivered was named by Harper’s Bazaar in November 2020 as the number one wine delivery service in the UK. With wines sourced from popular countries and regions such as New Zealand, Australia, France and Argentina, brands in the portfolio include Kylie Minogue Wines, listing her premium series exclusively, Graham Norton’s Own, Howard Park Wines, Invite x SJP Wines, Chateau Sainte Roseline, Sir Ian Botham Wines, and Mad Fish. And whether you want to treat you and a friend, or just keep it to yourself, get this Kylie Minogue collector’s bundle for only £34! Choose between the Prosecco Rosé or Cava option and you’ll receive one bottle and a gift box, as well as an extra bottle for you to keep!

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

This exclusive deal includes:

Two bottles of either Prosecco Rosé or Cava from Kylie Minogue’s signature collection and one collector’s Gift Box, with delivery of up to three working days.

Kylie’s Prosecco Rosé

An elegant sparkling Prosecco Rosé with notes of fresh strawberries, raspberries and blossom

From the prestigious Zonin Estate in the hills of Gambellara, Italy

Vegan-friendly

Kylie’s Brut Cava

This Cava is a dry and crisp with bright aromas of fresh apple and blossom

Made in the beautiful Penedés region of Spain

Organic and vegan-friendly

Claim your Prosecco Rosé discount

Claim your Cava discount

