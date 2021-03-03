Get an artisan shaving kit for just £24.95

If your daily wet shave leaves a sting in the tail, the Personal Barber shaving club is here to help. Inspired by the classic razor and brush style of shaving, it curates shaving boxes featuring a selection of artisan shaving soaps, creams, post-shave balms, solid colognes, moisturisers and a restock of replacement razor blades. The Personal Barber supports a range of small businesses you won’t find in the supermarket, while also introducing you to interesting scents and products that will elevate your morning routine into the satisfying ritual it deserves to be. So, start your membership in style with an exclusive discount on the Discovery Box, normally worth £37.45, which will give you everything you need for the perfect shave.

In this Personal Barber Discovery Box, you’ll find a razor and brush (RRP £27.50), shaving soap (RRP £9.95), styptics (RRP £1.75) and 10 replacement blades (RRP £4). As part of this exclusive deal, you’ll also receive the Natural Alum Block to both soothe skin after you shave, and highlight areas that may need more attention, worth £9.95.

You’ll find switching to the Personal Barber’s single-blade razor is not only kinder on your skin so you can achieve a close shave without razor burn or rash, but it will also give you a feeling of satisfaction that you just don’t get from a modern, plastic, multi-blade razor. What’s more, the razors are plastic-free and the blades are 100% recyclable, so you’re making a positive impact on the planet too!

