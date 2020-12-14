Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

The decorations are up, mince pies are officially allowed and there are even rumours of snow. It’s definitely beginning to look somewhat like Christmas and, with presents to plan, it’s a time to be grateful for that easy-going friend or family member who just wants great beer! So, guarantee yourself a happy beer geek and send them one of HonestBrew’s crafty Christmas cases. With this exclusive deal, there’s never been a better time to pick up that case of frosty festive beverages for your pal or loved one – just use the code XMAS20 to get 20% off festive gifts!

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

HonestBrew has a selection of Christmas cases to choose from, so you’re sure to find the perfect gift. These include:

The Secret Santa

Doing a Secret Santa? Forget the novelties and give them a brilliant little box of beer instead. You’ll be the one everyone else hopes they draw out the hat next year!

The Stocking Filler

Keen to give the beer lover in your life an extra treat this Christmas? Then this hearty helping of six refreshing brews is ideal for stuffing the stocking of a lucky loved one.

The 12 Beers of Christmas

Less of a stocking filler and more of a fridge filler, this gift box adds even more of Europe’s leading breweries into the mix, spanning a wide range of styles, countries and ABVs.

The Pairing Case

Who doesn’t love a good beer snack? This box of specially selected beer and snack combos, curated by top beer writer, Melissa Cole, is certain to get any craft drinker salivating.

The Festive Party Box

The ultimate way to keep the festivities flowing, this festive party box will fill the fridge and then some, meaning that no glass will remain empty during your seasonal celebrations.

