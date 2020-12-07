Get luxury towels worth £79.99 for just £14.99, plus P&P!

When you have a really nice set of towels, bath or shower time can suddenly seem much more like a luxury occasion – especially when they’re super-sized bath sheets that completely envelope you! And with this amazing deal, you’d be crazy not to treat yourself to a new set of stylish towels now. Take advantage of this offer and you’ll get four jumbo Homevibe Limited Egyptian cotton bath sheets worth £79.99, for the amazing price of just £14.99, plus £4.99 P&P!

Advertisement

Grab a bargain

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

These luxurious Homevibe Limited bath sheets measure a generous 80cm x 140cm and are made from super-soft and fluffy 100% high-quality Egyptian cotton, so wrapping yourself up in one will feel like a very big hug! There are 13 colours to choose from: royal blue, red, black, aubergine, charcoal, duck egg, mustard, sand, mauve, navy, turquoise, silver or mink. So pick your favourite colour or – when they’re this cheap – why not buy a few sets to mix and match?!

Grab a bargain

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com