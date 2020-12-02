Advertisement feature with Rapport Home Furnishings
Get up to 55% off a super-soft teddy duvet set!
You’ll feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud this winter thanks to this fantastic bedding deal from Rapport Home Furnishings
Stay toasty this winter with Rapport Home Furnishings’ Teddy Duvet Sets. This wonderfully comforting bedding is made from teddy fleece fabric and created by British designers so you can add a stylish and cosy touch to your bedroom this season. And, thanks to this exclusive deal, you’ve got another reason to sleep easy, as you can enjoy up to 55% off each set! Simply choose from a single for £16 (usually £35), a double for £20 (usually £40) or indulge in a king for £24 instead of £45, then get ready to experience some of your best duvet days yet!
Note:
Ready to purchase your irresistibly snug Rapport Home Furnishings Teddy Duvet Set?
- Each set features a duvet cover plus two pillowcases with a double (200 x 200cm) and king (230 x 220CM) and one pillowcase for a single (135 x 200cm)
- The bedding is made with super-soft polyester fabric that will help you enjoy a deep, restful night’s sleep
- You can take your pick from a range of stylish colours, including charcoal, grey, cream and pink
- It’s all machine washable and requires absolutely no ironing!
