Get 6 craft beers for just £9 with free delivery!

There’s nothing like enjoying a glass of your favourite craft beer, but sometimes you want a bit of choice so you can change things up whenever you want. That’s where HonestBrew comes in. HonestBrew allows you to pick and choose from a selection of more than 20 beers from renowned breweries including Tiny Rebel, Siren, Vocation, Kernel and Magic Rock. All you have to do is choose any six beers for just £9, plus free delivery. As part of this offer, you’ll also get a one-month free HonestBrew Membership, which means you could save up to a whopping 69%, depending on beer selection.

HonestBrew membership comes with a number of benefits that will allow you to continue your craft beer adventure:

You’ll save up to 15% on all beers vs. non-members

If you find a beer cheaper elsewhere, HonestBrew will match it

Don’t like a beer you ordered? You don’t pay for it!

You will also get early access to sales and exclusive beers

