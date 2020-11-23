Get up to 50% off a luxury towel set!

It’s the small luxuries in life that can mean the most to us – like getting out of the shower and wrapping yourself up in a super-soft towel that makes you feel wonderfully cosy and pampered. The good new is, thanks to this amazing deal, there’s never been a better time to treat yourself to a new set of stylish towels. Simply choose from a 10-piece set of towels for £16 (usual price £30), or a 20-piece set for just £30 (usual price £60) – that’s an impressive 50% off!

These fabulous Rapport Home Furnishings towels are crafted from 100% luxury 500gsm combed cotton that has been woven to offer superior softness, durability and absorbency. Each piece features an elegant border and is machine washable, plus the sets are available in a selection of colours, so you’re sure to find one that will add an extra bit of style to your bathroom.

The 10-piece towel bale set contains:

Four face cloths (30 x 30cm each)

Four hand towels (50 x 85cm)

Two bath towels (70 x 120cm)

The 20-piece towel bale set contains:

Eight face cloths (30 x 30cm each)

Eight hand towels (50 x 85cm)

Four bath towels (70 x 120cm)

