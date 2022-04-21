To date, his film career has seen him develop an impressive and varied credits list, appearing in everything from comic book blockbuster fare such as the X-Men movies to acclaimed historical dramas like The Last King of Scotland.

Since making his breakthrough with TV roles on shows such as State of Play and Shameless, James McAvoy has become one of the UK's most reliable and versatile acting talents.

Arguably his greatest performance so far came in M Night Shyamalan's Split, in which he played the multiple personalities of dissociative identity disorder sufferer Kevin Wendell Crumb (a role he later reprised in Glass), while other highlights have included the epic war romance Atonement and the Irvine Welsh adaptation Filth.

To celebrate McAvoy's 43rd birthday, we've compiled a list of his greatest film roles – and we're sure there's much more to come from the Scottish star in the future as well.

So without further ado, here are James McAvoy's best films, as chosen by RadioTimes.com.