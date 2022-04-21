The Radio Times logo
James McAvoy's 11 best movies – from The Last King of Scotland to Split

The Scottish actor has amassed an impressive and varied filmography in his career to date.

Since making his breakthrough with TV roles on shows such as State of Play and Shameless, James McAvoy has become one of the UK's most reliable and versatile acting talents.

To date, his film career has seen him develop an impressive and varied credits list, appearing in everything from comic book blockbuster fare such as the X-Men movies to acclaimed historical dramas like The Last King of Scotland.

Arguably his greatest performance so far came in M Night Shyamalan's Split, in which he played the multiple personalities of dissociative identity disorder sufferer Kevin Wendell Crumb (a role he later reprised in Glass), while other highlights have included the epic war romance Atonement and the Irvine Welsh adaptation Filth.

To celebrate McAvoy's 43rd birthday, we've compiled a list of his greatest film roles – and we're sure there's much more to come from the Scottish star in the future as well.

So without further ado, here are James McAvoy's best films, as chosen by RadioTimes.com.

  • Bright Young Things

    Period comedy drama directed by Stephen Fry and starring Stephen Campbell Moore and Emily Mortimer. In 1930s England, a group of feckless young socialites party their lives away while the storm clouds of the Second World War gather about them.

  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

    Fantasy adventure based on the much-loved children's book by CS Lewis, starring Tilda Swinton. During the Second World War, the four Pevensie children are evacuated to stay with an old professor in his country manor. The youngest, Lucy, stumbles upon an enchanted wardrobe that leads to the magical realm of Narnia, a land populated by talking animals and mythical creatures that has fallen under the malevolent spell of the icy White Witch.

  • The Last King of Scotland

    True-story-inspired thriller, based on the book by Giles Foden, starring James McAvoy and Forest Whitaker. In the early 1970s, inexperienced Scottish doctor Nicholas Garrigan sets off to Uganda to help the poverty-stricken populace, but a bizarre encounter with the country's newly installed leader, Idi Amin, brings a dramatic change of direction.

  • Atonement

    Period romantic drama starring Keira Knightley, James McAvoy and Romola Garai. At a magnificent country house in 1935, sisters Cecilia and Briony Tallis clash over Cecilia's affair with servant's son Robbie Turner, leading to a life-changing flashpoint that cruelly splits up the young lovers. As Turner goes to war, eventually finding himself stranded on Dunkirk beach, Cecilia must live in hope that one day they will be reunited.

  • Arthur Christmas

    Animated adventure featuring the voice of James McAvoy. Santa's job of getting presents to all the children in just one night is an operation that requires military precision. But when a glitch in the system means that a little girl is not going to get her new bike, it falls to Santa's clumsy son Arthur to make sure she isn't disappointed.

  • Trance

    Thriller directed by Danny Boyle, and starring James McAvoy, Rosario Dawson and Vincent Cassel. An auctioneer involved in a plot to steal a valuable painting forgets where the work is hidden after a blow to the head. But when a hypnotist is employed by the gang leader to delve into the man's subconscious, things only become more complicated.

  • Filth

    Comedy drama based on the novel by Irvine Welsh, starring James McAvoy. Corrupt police officer Bruce Robertson will stop at nothing to attain the promotion he thinks is coming his way, including the moral destruction of his colleagues. But with a debilitating drink and drugs habit plus a personality disorder, Bruce has to fight a host of inner demons first.

  • X-Men: Days of Future Past

    Fantasy action adventure starring Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Hugh Jackman. With Charles Xavier and his X-Men struggling to deal with Sentinels, the robots that were created to hunt down mutants, he comes to the drastic decision to send Wolverine back in time in an attempt to change history and prevent catastrophe for both humans and mutants.

  • Split

    Horror thriller starring James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy. A man with dissociative identity disorder kidnaps three female students and incarcerates them in a basement where his multiple personalities vie for control.

  • Atomic Blonde

    Spy action thriller starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. An undercover MI6 spy is sent to Berlin during the Cold War's last gasp to recover a missing list of double agents.

  • It: Chapter Two

    Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back to face their demons. Director Andy Muschietti's concluding adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Skarsgard

