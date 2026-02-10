What are the greatest sitcoms of all time?

In 2019, Radio Times set out to answer that daunting question, enlisting a panel of experts to identify 20 comedies that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Fittingly for a list spanning the entire history of television, most of the entries hail from before the turn of the millennium, with only one debuting in the 2010s (Detectorists).

That's why our brand-new modern comedy poll focuses on 2010 onwards; to identify the classics of tomorrow, which haven't had as much time in the limelight.

Once again, an expert panel decided our shortlist, but unlike before we're turning the final verdict over to you in an important reader poll.

You can vote here on RadioTimes.com, or via email to editor@radiotimes.com (include "COMEDY POLL" in the subject line) until Tuesday 24 March 2026.

All the details on the shortlisted shows, including quotes from key creatives and stars, can be found on the voting page.

Your winning shows will sit beside the classics in this all-time list, forming a snapshot of British comedy's past and present – which could also point the way towards a bright future.