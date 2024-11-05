"It forces you to wallow in stuff that you’d really rather have forgotten," she says, sounding on the phone even more emphatic than she does on the radio. "I found it very upsetting in many ways, actually."

Her book is far from a "misery memoir", though: it’s full of fun and joy, as Feltz jokes her way through even the heartache. One thing she did find difficult, however, was writing about her wedding day in 1983 to Michael Kurer (referred to in the book only as the Good Doctor), who walked out on her 16 years later.

"It was, cliché cliché, one of the happiest days of my life, and I wanted to write it as it felt at the time – something brimming with fabulous promise and excitement – even though that was sad and painful to do," she says.

After her marriage, and a six-year relationship with her personal trainer, she met Ben Ofoedu (a singer/songwriter she calls "One Hit Wonder" because of his one-off number two chart hit). Feltz broke off their 16-year partnership when he cheated on her in 2022.

Vanessa Feltz.

With equal frankness, she describes the time Rolf Harris forced his hand inside her knickers while she interviewed him live on Channel 4’s Big Breakfast bed. Then there was Russell Brand, whom she first met when she went on Big Brother’s Big Mouth in 2004. "I couldn’t believe how good he was," she says. "He was so gifted. Most people aren’t, but he really was." They became good friends – and remained so until he announced on stage that he would like to have sex with both of her daughters.

As well as the villains, there are plenty of heroes in the book. Feltz is warm in her praise of show business friends who have supported her in times of need, including the "tremendous" Myleene Klass, who would come and clean windows if asked; "exceptionally kind" Jonathan Ross; and "immensely supportive" Phillip Schofield, "throughout his considerable trials and tribulations".

After starting out as a magazine journalist (which she says was "an absolute drudge, writing about hair conditioner and sanitary towels") she "just sort of blundered into television" in 1992, as a guest on ITV’s This Morning with Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan to discuss something she had written after Sarah Fergie’s toe-sucking scandal.

After that she was often asked back, "for ages for no money, with my parents and husband all saying, 'Why are you doing that?' I told them, 'Because I really enjoy it, that’s why. It’s great fun.' That was probably a first in my life, not saying, 'Yeah, you’re right, I’d better not do it.'"

It was a shrewd decision: Feltz ended up working for all three of Britain’s big broadcasters. First ITV wanted to make her "the British Oprah" in Vanessa. Meanwhile, she took up interviewing celebrities for Channel 4 on Big Breakfast. Then the BBC poached her for their own ill-fated version of her talk show, which they cancelled after a scandal over fake guests. Somewhere in there, she also joined BBC Radio and stayed for 20 years, 12 of those presenting Radio 2’s early-morning show before rushing to Radio London to do their breakfast slot straight after.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Asking Feltz which of her employers over the years has been best to work for elicits a bit of a rant. "It’s not that one is better than another to work for, it’s just the talent-handling aspect which is so poor. It’s basic, but no one does it. I don’t mean you have to give your star a Rolls-Royce and a brace of prostitutes and a load of cocaine.

"Just somebody to say occasionally, 'That show was great,' or even, 'We think it’s really great, but could you do a bit more x and y?' At least then you’d know that someone cares, someone’s listening."

For the record Feltz says, without hesitation, that TV’s top interviewing talent is Graham Norton, "because he’s clever and quick, but still gentle. Guests don’t feel stitched up".

Now 62, Feltz hosts a Saturday show on LBC and has her book to promote. When she left Radio 2 she said she wanted more time to spend with her family, including daughters Allegra and Saskia, and her four grandchildren. She would also like to have a new partner in her life, "but I’m not rushing to, put it that way".

Even though she was accused of snapping at the relationship experts on Celebs Go Dating last year, she is definitely up for another reality TV show. But which one? "Well you know Davina McCall does My Mum, Your Dad? She says she wants one for grandparents. So I said, 'Can you please sign me up?' I’ll behave really nicely, that’s a promise."

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Radio Times.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.