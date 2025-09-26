With the nights drawing in, it’s the perfect moment to curl up with a book that can help fill the void. Here are the 17 best books to read if you’re already missing The Summer I Turned Pretty – well, until the film is released!

What to read after finishing The Summer I Turned Pretty

1. Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

No one could miss the Audrey Hepburn references scattered throughout season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty – the perfect nod for an old movie enthusiast like Belly. A natural follow-up is Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter, which is all about bringing that movie magic into your own life.

The story follows Liz, a teen who has spent years planning her life like a romcom – right down to the grand romantic gestures – only to discover that real-life love is messier and far less predictable than any script. Like Belly learning that a wedding doesn’t solve everything and that problems follow you to Paris, Liz learns that love doesn’t always come on schedule, and sometimes the best relationships are the ones you never saw coming. Enemies-to-lovers meets the boy next door in this delightful romcom, making it the perfect addition to your TBR list.

2. Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins

If you’re craving the holiday romances of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins is a perfect next read. The story follows Anna, an American teen sent to a boarding school in Paris, where she meets the charming and frustrating Étienne St. Clair. As Anna navigates new friendships, school life and the thrill of first love, she discovers that following your heart often comes with risk and plenty of butterflies.

Like Belly with Conrad, Anna learns that love can be both intoxicating and complicated, and that sometimes the best summers are the ones that change you forever. With a Parisian backdrop, irresistible romance and a mix of humour and heart, this novel is ideal for anyone longing for a summer filled with lingering glances and unforgettable moments. It captures the delightful American in Paris vibe as Belly does in the final episodes.

3. Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

The most obvious comparison between Every Summer After and The Summer I Turned Pretty is the holiday-like setting of Cousins Beach and the lakehouse at Barry’s Bay. But on a deeper level, both stories explore grief, supporting someone through loss, hurting the people you love, the consequences of our choices and the long road back home.

Percy and Sam were inseparable for six summers, their friendship blossoming into something more, until one mistake shattered everything. Now, years later, Percy returns to Barry’s Bay for Sam’s mother’s funeral, only to find their connection still undeniable. Has time healed old wounds? Can the past stay in the past? And can two people who once broke each other’s hearts find their way back to love? Spanning six summers and one life-changing weekend, this novel is as nostalgic and heartbreaking as a return trip to Cousins Beach.

4. Call It What You Want by Alissa DeRogatis

Call It What You Want is the perfect coming-of-age story to mirror Belly’s journey of self-discovery and healing. Just like our favourite show, it’s filled with ups and downs, love and heartbreak, and the tough realisation that sometimes someone can’t give what you need... for now, at least.

During her senior year of college, Sloane finds herself drawn into a situationship just when she least needs it – full of undeniable chemistry, sizzling touches and that push-and-pull that keeps your heart racing. Will Ethan catch Sloane when she falls? With his brooding, Conrad-esque charm, Ethan makes this novel the perfect way to spend one last sun-soaked summer at Cousins Beach.

5. Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune

Belly spent summers with Jeremiah and Conrad, and that was enough to shape the two great loves of her life. Fern, on the other hand, spent just 24 hours with Will – and it was enough to etch him permanently in her heart.

Nine years later, Fern is back home running her mother’s lakeside resort, reluctantly tied to a place she never wanted to stay. Then Will walks back into her life – changed, complicated and possibly carrying the answers she’s been searching for. Could timing finally be on their side? Belly found her love story in the end; now Meet Me at the Lake asks whether Fern will too. With its evocative lakehouse setting, emotional depth and heart-thumping romance, this novel perfectly captures the bittersweet magic of summers that stay with you forever.

6. The Summer of Broken Rules by K.L. Walther

A wedding. Grief. Heartbreak. If those themes feel familiar after The Summer I Turned Pretty, you’ll find them beautifully echoed in The Summer of Broken Rules. Meredith has spent every summer on Martha’s Vineyard, but this year is her first time back since her sister’s death. With her entire extended family gathering for her cousin’s wedding, everything feels overwhelming – especially when she’s dumped just two weeks before.

Flying solo for the family’s annual game of assassin, Meredith doesn’t expect to fall for a charming groomsman, but the pull between them is undeniable. Tender, swoony and threaded with Taylor Swift references, this novel perfectly captures the healing, bittersweet energy of The Summer I Turned Pretty – a story about grief, love, and finding joy again in unexpected places.

7. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle

If you’re longing for the tender mother-daughter relationships and breathtaking views of The Summer I Turned Pretty, One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle is a heartbreakingly beautiful follow-up. When Katy’s mother dies, she’s left utterly unmoored; Carol wasn’t just her mom, she was her best friend and first phone call (total Beck energy!).

Still, Katy goes ahead with their long-planned trip to Positano, Italy, where she feels her mother’s presence in every sun-soaked vista. Then, the impossible happens: Katy’s mother appears in the flesh, 30 years old, vibrant, and very much alive. Suddenly, Katy has one Italian summer to truly know her mother as the young woman she once was. It’s tender, magical and bittersweet – exactly the kind of story TSITP fans will wish Susannah could have had.

8. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

If you loved the sun-soaked, family-and-friendship vibes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid hits all the same notes, just with bigger stakes. The story follows the four Riva siblings as they prepare for their legendary annual summer party in 1980s Malibu, navigating secrets, rivalries and the complicated ties that bind them.

Like Belly, the Rivas are learning about love, loyalty and the messy beauty of growing up under the glaring sun of family expectations. With unforgettable friendships, sizzling romance and one epic night that changes everything, this novel is a dazzling, emotional ride that will stay with you after the pages have ended.

9. Happy Place by Emily Henry

We could recommend every Emily Henry novel for this list – after all, they’re set in dreamy destinations, packed with swoonworthy romance, and always come with a side of self-growth. But Happy Place is the one that feels most like a natural follow-up to The Summer I Turned Pretty.

It follows Harriet and Wyn, a couple who secretly broke up six months ago but must pretend to be engaged during their annual group holiday in Maine. If you loved Conrad’s brooding charm, you’ll fall just as hard for strong-but-silent Wyn. With its mix of deep friendships, nostalgia, mental health themes and second-chance love, it echoes the emotional heart of Cousins Beach. Belly’s “happy place” may have been the beach, but Harriet’s is this stunning house in Maine, where longing looks, stolen touches and the hope of finding your way back home will keep you hooked.

10. We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

If you were drawn to the mix of sun-soaked setting and emotional undercurrents in The Summer I Turned Pretty, We Were Liars by E. Lockhart will pull you in the same way – just with a darker twist. Set on a private island off Martha’s Vineyard, it follows Cadence and her wealthy cousins as they navigate love, loyalty and a family legacy full of secrets.

Like Belly, Cadence is caught between the intoxicating freedom of summer and the weight of growing up, but here, the nostalgia comes with sharp edges. There’s romance, yes, but also friendship, betrayal and a shocking reveal that lingers long after the last page. If Cousins Beach was about first love and finding yourself, this island is about what happens when memory, privilege and heartbreak collide. Plus: the two shows are Amazon Prime sisters!

11. Since You’ve Been Gone by Morgan Matson

If you’re missing the friendships at the heart of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Since You’ve Been Gone by Morgan Matson is a perfect next read. When best friend Sloane disappears, Emily must follow a mysterious list of dares she left behind, pushing her out of her comfort zone and into a summer full of unexpected adventures.

Like Belly navigating her feelings for Conrad and Jeremiah while keeping her friendships close, Emily learns that growing up doesn’t mean leaving your friends behind. With humour, heart and a little romance sprinkled in, this is a story about taking risks, discovering yourself and celebrating the bonds that stick through life’s messy, magical moments.

12. The Love That Split the World by Emily Henry

If you’re craving the mix of romance, self-discovery and summer magic that made The Summer I Turned Pretty so irresistible, The Love That Split the World by Emily Henry is a must-read. The story follows Natalie, a teen caught between two realities, as she navigates love, identity and a sense of destiny that stretches beyond one summer.

Like Belly, Natalie experiences a summer that changes her forever; full of longing, heartache, and the kind of love that makes you believe in second chances. With swoonworthy romance, emotional depth, and a hint of magical realism, this novel is perfect for anyone looking to lose themselves in a story as unforgettable as a summer at Cousins Beach.

13. But How Are You, Really by Ella Dawson

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty took us [briefly] to college with Belly, Taylor and Jeremiah – a formative time for Belly, even if her real growth happened later in Paris, post-Runaway Bride energy. That makes But How Are You, Really by Ella Dawson a fitting follow-up: a novel about confronting your past, cherishing your chosen family and learning that love shouldn’t be a bandaid.

The story follows Charlotte, who reluctantly attends her five-year reunion and is forced to face the people she left behind – including an estranged chosen family and the one that got away. Will she reconnect with old friends? Will the spark with Reece reignite? With heartfelt reflection, emotional growth and swoon-worthy tension, this novel is perfect for anyone missing the bittersweet, self-discovery moments of Belly’s journey.

A core element of The Summer I Turned Pretty is the love triangle at its heart, so it feels only right to include another swoony, complicated triangle – also centred around weddings that might or might not happen – in Save the Date by Allison Raskin.

Emma, a couples therapist, should be an expert on relationships, except her fiancé dumps her six months before their wedding. Determined to stick to her timeline, she sets out to find a new groom, only to get caught between Will, a charismatic podcast producer who refuses to be a replacement, and Matt, a sweet, recently divorced man eager to settle down. With humour, heart and all the romantic tension you could hope for, this novel is perfect for anyone missing the push-and-pull drama of Belly, Conrad and Taylor.

15. The Break-Up Pact by Emma Lord

One of the things that makes The Summer I Turned Pretty so relatable is the way friendships can turn into romances – and sometimes back again, leaving everyone confused. That’s why The Break-Up Pact by Emma Lord is a perfect follow-up, centring on two best friends who haven’t spoken in 10 years.

After each suffers a public, humiliating break-up that spreads across TikTok and daytime talk shows, a single photo of them together sparks a flurry of gossip, and suddenly, the internet is convinced they’re a couple. With everyone rooting for them, June and Levi decide to put aside their rocky past and make a pact: pretending to date will help June’s shop bounce back and remind Levi’s ex what she lost. Between staged photo ops and swoon-worthy moments, this novel is full of friendship, fun and romance.

16. The Wedding People by Alison Espach

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty had us on edge, wondering if Belly would go through with her wedding and how she might ever get out of it. If you’re craving more wedding drama and summer romance, The Wedding People by Alison Espach is the perfect follow-up: a hilarious story of friendship, heartbreak and finding your way through life.

Phoebe Stone arrives in Newport, Rhode Island, hoping for a little self-care after hitting rock bottom. The only problem? There’s a wedding that weekend, and she’s mistaken for a guest. What better way to cope than crashing someone else’s big day? As the bride frets over every detail (except Phoebe), the two women form an unexpected bond, navigating their wildly different circumstances with laughter and compassion.

17. To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han

Last but not least, Jenny Han gives us another dreamy romance to fall for, this time with Lara Jean and Peter. Perfect for anyone needing a post-Belly-and-Conrad fix, this novel explores first love, friendship woes, grief and the messy journey of figuring out who you are as a teen.

When Lara Jean’s secret love letters are accidentally sent out, she’s thrust into a whirlwind of boy drama. To navigate the chaos, she pretends to date Peter – the recipient of one letter – but keeping the ruse going proves harder than expected when feelings start to feel all too real.

Ad

For all the latest RT Book Club news, interviews, Q&As with the authors, reviews of previous books and more, visit The Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante.