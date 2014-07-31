The Harry Potter books get a makeover
Check out all the brand-new covers for JK Rowling's best-selling tales of the boy who lived...
Brace yourselves, 90s kids. Bloomsbury have gone and changed the covers of the Harry Potter books. The boy wizard's makeover comes courtesy of artist Jonny Duddle and will be published on 1 September.
829
Now, we bet you're scratching your head, trying to remember exactly what the old covers looked like. (Nope? Well, we were, so here you go anyway...)
830
At first glance the new covers have a more cinematic feel, bearing a closer resemblance to the portrayal of certain characters on the silver screen - particularly with the depiction of Hermione and Hagrid on the front of Philosopher's Stone.
Another key difference is the font which has been given a "wizarding makeover" of its own, adorned with stars and clearly targeting a younger demographic. The colours schemes are also noticeably more vibrant than the original Bloomsbury children's versions which were illustrated by a succession of artists including Thomas Taylor, Cliff Wright, Giles Greenfield and Jason Cockcroft.
What do you make of the new covers? Are they snazzier than a snitch? Or should they be whomped by the Whomping Willow? Let us know in the comments box below...