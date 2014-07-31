Now, we bet you're scratching your head, trying to remember exactly what the old covers looked like. (Nope? Well, we were, so here you go anyway...)

830

At first glance the new covers have a more cinematic feel, bearing a closer resemblance to the portrayal of certain characters on the silver screen - particularly with the depiction of Hermione and Hagrid on the front of Philosopher's Stone.

More like this

Another key difference is the font which has been given a "wizarding makeover" of its own, adorned with stars and clearly targeting a younger demographic. The colours schemes are also noticeably more vibrant than the original Bloomsbury children's versions which were illustrated by a succession of artists including Thomas Taylor, Cliff Wright, Giles Greenfield and Jason Cockcroft.

Advertisement

What do you make of the new covers? Are they snazzier than a snitch? Or should they be whomped by the Whomping Willow? Let us know in the comments box below...