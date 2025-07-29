Others will recognise her name as being the creator of Daisy Jones & the Six, which is a novel in the style of an oral history documentary about a fictional 1970s rock band; it was adapted into a TV series on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

With her latest novel, Atmosphere, soaring into many a TBR list and best-seller list (and it just happens to be The Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante pick for July), it’s a great time to explore the rest of Reid’s works and find something equally as captivating as her last release.

Read on for our handy guide to the works of Taylor Jenkins Reid, and how to read them in order.

Taylor Jenkins Reid books in order

Forever, Interrupted (2013)

Forever, Interrupted.

Forever, Interrupted follows the story of Elsie Porter, your average 20-something who has an extraordinary experience that changes her life forever when she meets Ben Ross when buying a pizza on New Year’s Day. The pair fall madly in love and elope just months later.

Elsie’s perfect life turns upside down when Ben is killed in a road accident. She then meets Ben’s mum for the first time and the pair form an unbreakable bond over such a devastating tragedy as Elsie prepares to put her life back together after a whirlwind.

After I Do (2014)

After I Do.

Lauren and Ryan’s marriage hits breaking point and the pair decide to take a break for a year, with no contact, in the hopes that absence makes the heart grow fonder. The novel explores what happens when love fades – and whether it can return stronger than ever.

Maybe in Another Life (2015)

Maybe in Another Life.

Hannah Martin is 29 and has no idea what she wants to do with her life. She moves back home to Los Angeles and reconnects with her best friend, Gabby, and high-school boyfriend, Ethan.

When the clock strikes midnight, she’s offered a ride home from both. The novel then explores two realities – one when she goes with Gabby, and another when she goes with Ethan. Is fate a real thing? How much of our lives are "meant to be"?

One True Loves (2016)

One True Loves.

Emma Blair marries her high-school sweetheart Jesse and their first year of marriage is bliss – and packed with adventure. On their first wedding anniversary, Jesse goes missing over the Pacific during a helicopter trip gone wrong; just like that, the dream is over.

With her life changed forever, Emma quits her job and moves home, where she reconnects with an old friend, Sam, with whom she eventually falls in love. However, when Jesse is found, Emma now has to figure out who she is and what she wants.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (2017)

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

Evelyn Hugo is an Old Hollywood star – and it’s time she told the story of her life. She chooses Monique Grant as the lucky author for the biography, but no one can really understand why, considering Monique’s not exactly a star herself.

Nevertheless, Monique heads to Evelyn’s Upper East Side apartment, where she recounts all the secrets and scandals from her life. As they get closer to the present day, though, Monique realises her own life connects with Evelyn’s in a devastating way.

Evidence of the Affair (2018 – short story)

Evidence of the Affair.

A young woman in Southern California sits down to write a letter to a man she’s never met – and the repercussions will change their lives forever.

Daisy Jones & the Six (2019)

Daisy Jones & the Six.

Daisy Jones & the Six were a formidable group in the '70s, but no one really knows why they split at the height of their popularity – until now.

Daisy spent her coming-of-age years in LA, partying and sleeping with rock stars with the type of beauty and talent that would take her far. The Six, meanwhile, are lead by the brooding Billy Dunne, who goes wild on the road after finding out his girlfriend is pregnant.

When Daisy and Billy meet, a producer realises they are the key to chart-topping success. But what happens next?

Malibu Rising (2021)

Malibu Rising.

In the '80s in Malibu, Nina Riva is hosting her annual end-of-summer party, and it’s safe to say anticipation is at an all-time high. Everyone wants to be seen at the party, but Nina isn’t looking forward to it after being dumped by her pro tennis player husband.

Almost all the guests are harbouring secrets, and by midnight, the party will be out of control; by morning, Nina’s mansion is up in flames. What caused the party to spiral so much and what secrets will be uncovered?

Carrie Soto Is Back (2022)

Carrie Soto Is Back.

Carrie Soto is a phenomenal tennis superstar who has broken every record and claimed 20 Slam titles by the time she retires. But just six years after putting down her racquet for the final time, she watches her record being taken by the stunning Nicki Chan.

At 37, Carrie decides to come out of retirement and reclaim the record she was so proud to hold. Will she be able to do it? And what will she learn about herself along the way?

Atmosphere (2025)

Atmosphere.

Joan Goodwin has always been obsessed with the stars for as long as she can remember, so when she spots the opportunity to join NASA’s Space Shuttle programme, her dream of getting off the planet becomes a very real possibility.

She joins a training programme at Houston’s Johnson Space Center and makes friends with an unlikely bunch of talented astronaut-hopefuls, while learning what her place in the universe really is. That all changes in December 1984, when mission STS-LR9 takes place.

