Iconic characters given the "bench treatment" include James Bond, Bridget Jones, Mary Poppins, Hercule Poirot, Alex Rider and Mrs Dalloway. The scheme also recognises the beloved works of Jacqueline Wilson, Dr Seuss, William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens.

Each of the 50 benches will remain on the streets of London until mid-September before they're auctioned at London's Southbank Centre on 7 October to raise funds for the National Literacy Trust to tackle illiteracy in deprived areas of the UK.

Author-illustrator of How To Train Your Dragon, Cressida Cowell, said, "I am so excited to have designed a How to Train Your Dragon BookBench and to be part of the National Literacy Trust’s Books about Town campaign to celebrate the wealth of writing and illustrating talent in this country. I am hoping that Books about Town will remind Londoners on the streets of the joy of reading books."

In addition to locating the fifty BookBenches, Sherlock Holmes fans can take part in a Guiness World Record attempt for the most number of people dressed as Sherlock by gathering around the character's seat on 19 July at 1pm. Apply here for tickets to the event.

To see the full selection of BookBenches, visit the Books About Town website.