Revelations last week that the US goverment has the ability to access records of individual smartphone and internet activity through their Prism scheme has become the talk of the international media, prompting more than a few allusions to George Orwell's political forecast 1984.

So perhaps it's no surprise that his classic dystopian novel has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity, with sales on internet retailer Amazon soaring by 3,000% since last week. The 1949 work profiling the machinations of an oppressive future government jumped from 6,750 to become the 194th best-selling book in just 24 hours on Tuesday after Orwell's seminal work was cited in a number of publications.