He told the publication: "I'm fascinated with the idea of this split male ego, so books that I've had a chilling experience with are books like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson, The Double by [Fyodor] Dostoevsky and William Wilson by Edgar Allan Poe. So I'm kind of going into that territory.

"It's gonna be a crime thriller, but I think it's more in the line of a psychological thriller."

Richard Armitage. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Back in 2024, Armitage told Radio Times that his third book would be "moving into psychological thriller rather than crime thriller", and teased that he is "interested in social media rehabilitation".

"It's amazing, I'm kind of addicted to writing now," he told us. "It's like an itch I can't stop scratching. I guess I have been inspired by writers like Harlan Coben, and I've got so many ideas.

"And it's amazing to be in the same room as some of my favourite authors who, more often than not, I've narrated their stories for Audible. So this is how that writing came about for me."

Armitage was most recently seen on screen in his latest collaboration with Harlan Coben, Missing You, which was released on Netflix at the start of the year.

He also revealed last year that he has "inked the paperwork" on a TV adaptation of his book Geneva, saying that he'd been developing the project with Sony for "just under a year now".

"So that's on the cards, that's going to happen," he confirmed to Radio Times.

