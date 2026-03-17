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Remembering Len Deighton: The Ipcress File author reveals how he wrote a best-seller that imagines what would happen if Hitler won World War II
In this piece from the RT Archives, novelist Len Deighton opens up about writing SS-GB.
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 5:13 pm
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