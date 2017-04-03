Harry Potter author JK Rowling has taken time out of her busy “creating large amounts of modern popular culture” schedule to offer some writing tips to her fans, giving inspirational advice that will hopefully lead to us all having our own multimillion-dollar media empires.

Inspired by a tweet encouraging writers to finish what they start (even if they think it won’t be successful), Rowling sent out a series of messages agreeing that wannabe artists needed to plough on, saying that “once you’ve done it, you know you can do it again.”