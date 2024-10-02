From agricultural agonies to crop failings, mouldy mushrooms, uncooperative weather and more, Clarkson is set to recount them all, with a side of his trademark dry wit and humour.

This announcement follows the finale of his Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour, which took place just a few weeks ago.

In the finale, Clarkson, along with fellow hosts James May and Richard Hammond, boarded a boat full of lager, vodka, gin and whiskey to see off the show.

More like this

However, Clarkson doesn't plan to sit around for long. In addition to his farming duties at the Diddly Squat farm, his Amazon show Clarkson's Farm and his The Farmer's Dog pub, Jezza has revealed his plans to release the new book Diddly Squat: Home to Roost.

In a video on Instagram, the 64 year-old exclaims, "I've done a thing! It's a copy of my new book," before proceeding to read from it.

This isn't Clarkson's first foray into the literary world. In fact, the British presenter is already a Sunday Times bestselling author, thanks to his previous books in the Diddly Squat series.

These include Diddly Squat: A Year on the Farm, Diddly Squat: 'Til the Cows Come Home and Diddly Squat: Pigs Might Fly, all of which follow the highs and lows of life on Clarkson's Farm in the Cotswolds.

The farm has become somewhat of a cultural icon, thanks to starring in its very own show on Amazon, which has now run for three series.

The cover for Diddly Squat: Home to Roost has already been revealed and it is available to pre-order now at major UK book retailers.

When is Diddly Squat: Home to Roost available to buy?

You'll be able to get your hands on the book from 24th October onwards.

It's also available to pre-order now at major UK book retailers.

Pre-order Diddly Squat: Home to Roost at Waterstones

Advertisement

Pre-order Diddly Squat: Home to Roost at WH Smith