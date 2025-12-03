❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Jane Austen’s enduring and universal appeal revealed by hit writers, from Pride & Prejudice 1995 screenwriter to David Baddiel
As Radio 4 marks 250 years since Jane Austen’s birth, Philippa Perry explains why the author remains so influential today
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 3 December 2025 at 5:01 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad