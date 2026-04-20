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Heated Rivalry author gives update on upcoming Ilya and Shane novel Unrivaled: "I rewrite a lot"
Following the last novel, Shane and Ilya's relationship is public. Where will Rachel Reid take them now?
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Published: Monday, 20 April 2026 at 4:23 pm
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