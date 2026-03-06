Jacob Tierney, creator of hit HBO drama Heated Rivalry, has officially landed an “insanely compelling” series about ancient male friendship.

According to Deadline, Netflix has given the new show a straight-to-series order. Titled Alexander, the new series focuses on the teenage years of Alexander the Great and his relationship with ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle.

Tierney is set to write and direct alongside producer Brendan Brady (Heated Rivalry) and executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

The series will be adapted from the 2009 novel The Golden Mean by Canadian author, Annabel Lyon, the logline for which reads: "The Athenian empire is crumbling and the world’s greatest mind, Aristotle, arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander.

"Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history.”’

Hudson Williams' Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie's Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry. Sabrina Lantos

Tierney said in a statement that he "fell in love with Annabel Lyon's book The Golden Mean years ago and have been dreaming of telling this story ever since", adding that he can't wait to bring "this insanely compelling world" to life.

Jinny Howe, Netflix's head of US and Canada scripted series, added that they were "immediately captivated by his [Tierney's] vision for adapting Annabel Lyon's acclaimed novel".

She added: "This series reimagines the classic power struggle between mentor and protégé with a raw, modern energy that feels both epic and incredibly intimate."

She continued: "This high-stakes drama is poised to deeply resonate with our global audience, and we look forward to bringing it to life with the deftly talented Jason Bateman and the Aggregate Films team."

Tierney wrote and directed all six episodes of HBO's recent drama Heated Rivalry, which became a significant hit following its release on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US last November, and on Sky and NOW in January in the UK.

The show follows two rival and closeted NHL superstars as they navigate a years-long love story, and has been lauded for its groundbreaking representation of LGBTQ+ athletes and its sex positivity.

A release date for Alexander is yet to be announced.

