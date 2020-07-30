The series focuses on the eponymous character, a mercenary who appeared on the iconic sci-fi show in the '80s serials Attack of the Cybermen and Resurrection of the Daleks.

LYTTON is set in 1975 and is described as "a noir thriller featuring this popular character from the worlds of classic Doctor Who, perfect for fans of Sin City and Criminal".

A full synopsis reads, "Ex-soldiers. Mercenaries. Businessmen. Swapping shooters for suits, it’s 1975, and LYTTON and his long-time batman Wilson run the Jazz Soirée Club in London’s West End.

"A classy affair in the otherwise seedy environment of Soho, the duo inevitably incurs the jealousy of the criminal underworld who want a piece of the action. What rivals can’t buy, they’ll take.

"But every man has its price, and it’s good business to be civil. After all, Lytton needs a rare piece of kit. Extraterrestrially rare. But how far will he go to obtain it? London is about to find out."

LYTTON page 1 Credit: Kickstarter, Cutaway Comics Kickstarter

In the first eight pages, we begin in Vietnam in 1968 - with a major and a lance corporal ambushed by a lorry driver, leading to the major Wilson being shot.

We then jump forward to London in 1975, where we find the same man, Wilson, finding a police notice about a spate of murders before he looks to open a manhole in the road, claiming that he has heard a noise when approached by Lytton.

A kickstarter campaign for the project easily surpassed its original goal of £678, with £7,050 having already been pledged.

If fans are taken in by the opening eight pages they can buy the first issue which is released in August and comes packed with a load of extras, including an exclusive bonus DVD.

Each issue of the comic will include a main cover and two variants created by some of the most acclaimed and popular Doctor Who artists.

To back LYTTON on Kickstarter click here. Doctor Who is available to stream on Netflix.