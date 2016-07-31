Did you spot JK Rowling's awesome pair of Harry Potter shoes?
The author took inspiration from the golden snitch on the Cursed Child red carpet
We're often envious of JK Rowling – after all, she's the woman whose imagination conjured up the Boy-Who-Lived, Hogwarts, Voldemort, Dumbledore, pygmy puffs, Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans, floo powder, and much, much more.
But this morning, as well as her imagination, we're jealous of her footwear. You see, the Harry Potter author stepped out on the red carpet for The Cursed Child yesterday in a seriously stylish pair of heels inspired by one of her greatest creations: the golden snitch.
Yup, fans hoping to 'seek' out Rowling as she entered the Palace Theatre need only have looked at the carpet itself and this pair of rather magical shoes...
They're awesome, right? They even match the exterior of the theatre itself which currently houses a giant golden snitch:
And for those eager to get their hands on a pair, we've tracked them down. They're made by Sophia Webster and you can purchase your own.