One of the most prestigious awards in the literary world, the Man Booker Prize for Fiction has announced its longlist for 2020. Known as the “Booker Dozen”, the list of 13 titles was selected by an expert panel of judges, chaired by Margaret Busby.

Later in the year a shortlist will be drawn up from the total 13 before an overall winner is selected. Last year’s prize was awarded jointly to Margaret Atwood for her The Handmaid’s Tale sequel, The Testaments and Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other.