When dating apps leave you frustrated or your other half is working late again, it’s time to escape into a great romance novel.

From Emily Henry’s sun-soaked, self-discovery-filled summers to Jilly Cooper’s glamorous, high-stakes romantic sagas, these 23 books prove that the best romances can make you fall in love with every page.

Covering everything from first crushes and second chances to enemies-to-lovers and heart-racing chemistry, they capture love in all its messy, magical glory and will have you believing in it all over again.

23 best romance books

1. As a Last Resort by Kristin Wollett

Sam left her small-town Florida roots behind years ago and never looked back. But when her work nemesis falls ill, she’s forced to take his place on a resort development project – right in the hometown she swore she’d escaped. Suddenly, Sam is face-to-face with everything she ran from: her addicted mother, her estranged best friend and the high school bullies now settled down with families of their own.

The one bright spot? Austin Marcs, the town golden boy and her childhood crush, who seems determined to swoop in whenever she needs saving. Their chemistry is undeniable, but how can Sam imagine a future with someone so tied to the very place she can’t stand? Tender, heartfelt and layered with grief, this romance doesn’t just make you root for the love story; you’ll find yourself falling for Sam herself.

2. Rivals by Jilly Cooper

If you love your romance messy, glamorous and sprawling, Jilly Cooper’s Rivals is the ultimate guilty pleasure. Set in the cut-throat world of 1980s British television, it follows rival producers Rupert Campbell-Black (charismatic, arrogant and dangerously irresistible) and Declan O’Hara (idealistic, passionate and just as infuriating). Between on-set feuds, scandalous affairs and enough drama to fill a soap opera, Rivals delivers both sizzling romance and biting satire. Think Succession meets Love Actually, with even more bed-hopping and backstabbing. Top it off by watching the Disney+ series just in time for the second season!

3. Left of Forever by Tarah DeWitt

Divorce is a reality for many of us, which makes it especially heartwarming to see it explored in novels – even when it’s two exes trying to make things work. Wren and Ellis fell in love as teenagers, had their son Sam, and built a life together in the coastal town of Spunes, Oregon. They were perfect for each other... until they weren’t.

Now in their late 30s and sending their son off to college, Ellis convinces Wren to take an extended road trip back to Spunes to see if they can give their relationship one last chance. Everything feels right in the present, but can they truly overcome the past to build a future together? With sweeping coastal scenery, tender romance and the emotional weight of second chances, this story perfectly captures love, regret and hope.

4. Funny Story by Emily Henry

Emily Henry is basically the Taylor Swift of romance novels: beloved by millions, endlessly quotable and a loud-and-proud Swiftie herself (with plenty of references tucked into her books). Funny Story might just be her best yet, thanks to a one-of-a-kind love interest: Miles, a tattooed, weed-smoking golden retriever of a man.

The story follows Daphne, a small-town librarian whose fiancé dumps her for his childhood best friend (aka the woman he claims is “like a sister”). Left stranded in Michigan, she moves in with Miles, the ex left behind on the other side of the break-up. When the two team up for a fake-dating scheme to make their exes jealous, Miles sets out to help Daphne fall for Michigan... but she just might fall for something, or someone, else entirely.

5. We Met Like This by Kasie West

Too many of us can see ourselves in Margot Hart: a hopeless romantic determined to meet her soulmate the old-fashioned way. The snag? Her most consistent “relationship” is with Oliver, a guy she can’t stop rematching with on dating apps. They’re obviously not compatible... except, well, maybe physically.

But when Margot loses her dream job as a literary agent and Oliver suddenly stumbles back into her orbit, she starts to wonder if he’s not the wrong fit after all. Maybe the real issue isn’t him... It’s her. This book might just convince you to download dating apps again!

6. Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage

Town’s bad boy? Her brother’s best friend? Stuck back in the hometown she worked so hard to escape? Sign us up! Lyla Sage delivers a cowboy romance with all the sparks, heat, and small-town drama you could want.

After an accident leaves Emmy unable to ride, she’s forced to return to the hometown she’s always tried to leave behind. Luke, Meadowlark’s most notorious bad boy, bar owner, and perpetual bachelor, used to tease her relentlessly, but now he can’t take his eyes off her. As Emmy rediscovers her spark, and Luke wrestles with feelings he can’t ignore, both must decide whether this fiery connection will heal them or leave them burned.

7. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

If you’re looking for the ultimate rivals-to-lovers romance, Red, White & Royal Blue is globally revered for a reason. Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, does not get along with Prince Henry of Wales. But when a very public international scandal forces them into a fake friendship, sparks start flying in ways neither expected. Between secret emails, stolen kisses, and the weight of the crown versus the White House, this book balances political drama with swoony romance. It’s cheeky, heartfelt and pure fanfic come to life. It’s the kind of love story that makes history feel sexy.

8. It Happened on a Sunday by Tracy Wolff

If you’ve been swooning over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, you’ll love this (completely unrelated) romance between a pop star and a football player. Sloane Walker has been chewed up and spat out by the press before, and she’s learned to protect herself with sharp eyeliner and an even sharper attitude. To her, Mateo – the golden-boy athlete and media darling – is nothing more than a convenient photo op.

But when he starts to look past the armour and really see her, Sloane realises there’s more to Mateo than headlines and highlight reels. The cameras may be watching, but the only sparks that matter are the ones flying between them.

9. First-Time Caller by B.K. Borison

If Sleepless in Seattle is your favourite Meg Ryan movie, you’ll fall head over heels for this charming love story. Aiden Valentine hosts a romance hotline, but he’s lost his own faith in love. Lucie Stone, a single mum juggling everything, doesn’t realise that her daughter secretly called the show for dating advice on her behalf.

As Baltimore becomes captivated by their story and everyone roots for Lucie to find her happy ending, sparks start flying behind the scenes. Suddenly, the romance isn’t just on-air, it might just be real. Cosy, heartfelt, and full of swoon, this novel is perfect for fans of unexpected love and tender second chances.

10. Well, Actually by Mazey Eddings

Fans of Chicken Shop Date will love this seemingly inspired romcom, where Eva Kitt hosts Sausage Talk: a quirky show interviewing B-list celebrities over lukewarm hot dogs. But when her off-the-cuff rant about her college ex goes viral, Eva suddenly finds herself in the spotlight. The catch? Said ex is Rylie Cooper, a social media golden boy who’s built a career preaching about dismantling toxic masculinity and teaching men how to be better partners.

Forced to confront him live on her show, Eva reluctantly agrees to let Rylie take her on a series of “make-up” dates to atone for his past mistakes. Only, somewhere between the staged gestures and genuine connection, the line between performance and reality starts to blur. Could the boy who once broke her heart actually be the man who heals it?

11. Friends with Benefits by Marisa Kanter

Romance novels often give us the perfect dose of escapism, but the best ones also weave in the messy realities of life. Friends with Benefits does exactly that: best friends Theo and Evie strike up a marriage of convenience for the most unromantic reasons: health insurance and a rent-controlled apartment. On paper, it’s a logical, practical solution.

The only hiccup? Evie never really wanted to be married, and Theo has quietly been in love with her for years. Nothing has to change... until, inevitably, it does.

12. Dukes and Dekes by Torie Jean

If Pride and Prejudice is your not-so-guilty pleasure and you have a soft spot for a reformed rake, you’ll adore this friends-to-lovers romance. Aulie Desfleurs is cast as the impulsive Lydia Bennet in this year’s Jane Austen Regency Fair, while Jack Parker – the bad boy of the American professional hockey league – lands the role of the infamous George Wickham after a suspension sends him fleeing to the fair.

Thrown together in close quarters, old crushes and unspoken feelings heat up fast. Can Jack prove himself trustworthy while supporting Aulie through her chronic illness? And can Aulie finally let herself trust that Jack might stay for good? Full of tension, tender moments, and swoon-worthy romance, this novel is perfect for fans of love stories that burn slowly but leave a lasting mark.

13. The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

Is it even possible to make a list of the best romance books without The Notebook? This is the blueprint for second-chance summer love stories. Noah and Allie meet as teenagers during one unforgettable summer in North Carolina. They’re from different worlds, but their connection is undeniable. Life tears them apart, but years later, fate brings them back together, testing whether first love can really last a lifetime. Keep a box of tissues close, as you’ll find yourself bawling harder than when you watched the film.

14. The High Dive by Chelsea Fagan

Perfect for fans of The White Lotus and steamy academic rivalries, this romance follows Alex as she faces a blast from her past in the most glamorous – and high-stakes – setting imaginable: a yacht. It’s been ten years since that unforgettable night with Danial, and now she has to navigate him again while attending the wedding of two mutual college friends.

Thrown into a world of ultra-wealthy guests as the lone middle-class outcast, Alex struggles to stick to her principles... even as her heart keeps pulling her toward him. With tension, longing and a touch of sun-soaked opulence, this novel perfectly captures the push-and-pull of romance that’s both irresistible and complicated.

15. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood

Nothing beats a book that’s so aware of its own clichés that it gleefully plays with them, and Ali Hazelwood manages just that in Problematic Summer Romance. Maya Killgore is 23, still figuring out life, and utterly distracted by Conor Harkness, her brother’s 38-year-old best friend.

Fate lands them together in a romantic Sicilian villa for over a week. Can they resist the undeniable pull between them? Or will they lean into every cliché of summer romance? Perfect for fans of messy, irresistible love stories, this novel is as self-aware as it is swoon-worthy.

16. Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez

This list of the best romance books wouldn’t be complete without something by Abby Jimenez, and for that, we’re recommending Part of Your World. After a wild bet, Alexis Montgomery’s world is completely turned upside down by Daniel Grant, a ridiculously hot carpenter who’s ten years younger and as casual as they come – the total opposite of sophisticated city-girl Alexis. And yet, their chemistry is undeniable.

While her ultra-wealthy parents expect her to continue the family legacy of world-renowned surgeons, Alexis is perfectly content as a “mere” ER doctor. Every minute she spends with Daniel and his close-knit hometown reveals what truly matters in life. With so many differences between them, Alexis must decide: can she find a way to bridge two worlds, or will love force her to choose? Tender, steamy and full of heart, this romance is perfect for anyone craving a story about opposites attracting in the most irresistible way.

17. The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

If you’re hunting for the ultimate enemies-to-lovers romance, look no further than this fan-favourite. When the entire wedding party comes down with food poisoning, the only ones left standing are Olive, the bride’s sister, and Ethan, the insufferable best man. The solution? Take the unclaimed honeymoon trip to Maui and pretend to be newlyweds.

They can’t stand each other, but a free tropical vacation is worth faking it for – at least at first. Between beachside adventures, stolen moments and undeniable chemistry, Olive and Ethan quickly realise that what started as pretend might just be the real deal.

18. It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

If Schitt’s Creek is your comfort show and Alexis Rose your spirit animal, then you’ll be obsessed with It Happened One Summer. Piper Bellinger is a glamorous LA wild child who suddenly finds herself cut off and banished to a tiny fishing town in Washington. Her mission: prove she can survive without Wi-Fi and five-star dining. Enter Brendan, the grumpy, flannel-wearing sea captain who wants nothing to do with her glitter. They clash, they banter, and then they struggle to resist the pull between them. With sizzling chemistry, laugh-out-loud moments, and a whole lot of heart, this is one of the best small-town, opposites-attract romance novels out there.

19. The Hating Game by Sally Thorne

There’s something about workplace tensions that gets our hearts thumping, and nowhere captures this dynamic better than The Hating Game. Lucy and Joshua are coworkers locked in an epic office rivalry, complete with constant eye rolls, snarky comments, and passive-aggressive games. But when a promotion raises the stakes, their “hate” starts to feel a little too close to something else entirely. Witty, flirty and full of sizzling tension, this enemies-to-lovers romance proves that sometimes the line between love and hate is just a heartbeat away.

20. The Bookshop on the Corner by Jenny Colgan

Cosy up with this heartwarming read and a good cup of tea. Nina Redmond is a small-town librarian whose world is turned upside down when she unexpectedly loses her job. But instead of despairing, she buys a van and turns it into a travelling bookshop. Along the way, she brings literature, joy and a little bit of romance to the people she meets. This novel is perfect for anyone craving a feel-good, page-turning summer escape.

21. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

Sally Milz is a writer for The Night Owls, a fictional late-night sketch show akin to Saturday Night Live. She's cynical about love, until pop star Noah Brewster guest-hosts and sparks fly. As their chemistry deepens, Sally grapples with insecurities about their differences in fame and status. Set against the backdrop of a pandemic, this novel explores love, identity and the complexities of modern relationships with humour and heart. It manages to question important topics about attraction and fame with a lighthearted touch.

22. A Not So Meet Cute by Meghan Quinn

When it comes to a romance novel, it’s all about the meet-cute, and you can’t beat this one. Lottie Gardner, freshly fired and desperate to make her ex-boss jealous, prowls Beverly Hills in search of a rich husband. Enter Huxley Cane, a billionaire real estate mogul who’s lied to a client about being engaged and expecting. When their paths cross, they hatch a plan: pretend to be a couple to salvage Huxley’s deal. What starts as a fake engagement soon blurs into something real. It offers the perfect twist on the Pretty Woman trope, providing a modern and fun romcom.

23. August Lane by Regina Black

This novel has been taking the romance world by storm, and you’ll quickly understand why. Former country heartthrob Luke Randall hates singing his only hit, Another Love Song, at dingy motel lounges, but it’s the only steady money left in his fading career. When he gets the chance to open for his childhood idol, JoJo Lane, the catch is returning to Arcadia, Arkansas, and facing August Lane, aka the woman who wrote the lyrics he’s long claimed as his own.

August hates the song, and she hates Luke even more. But when she forces him into a co-writing partnership to save her songwriting dreams, old sparks reignite. As the concert nears, both must confront their shared past and decide whether to let a second chance love song finally be written.

