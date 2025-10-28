Eggnog, mistletoe, decorating the tree... when it comes to Christmas, there's no shortage of traditions. One of our favourites has got to be advent calendars.

There's nothing that helps to build up the excitement leading up to Christmas quite like an advent calendar. Opening a little gift every day is just a reminder of the excitement that's to come once the big day itself arrives.

Now, you can get an advent calendar perfectly tailored to any type of interest. And bookworms will be glad to know that the options when it comes to book advent calendars are endless.

Whether you're trying to find the perfect kids book advent calendar for your little one, or you're looking for an excuse to add to your own personal library, we've rounded up the best book advent calendars to buy in the run-up to Christmas 2025.

Christmas book advent calendars at a glance

Book advent calendars for adults

Book Lovers Advent Calendar

Rare Birds 24 days of reading. Not On The High Street

Rare Birds is a book shop based in Edinburgh that offer a truly unique book advent calendar experience.

In each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas, you'll open a door to an intriguing blurb. At the end of the season, you'll choose your four favourites and the books will be shipped to you. This years books are the Rare Birds team's favourite 2025 publications that weren't included in their book subscription.

Buy Book Lovers Advent Calendar for £55 at Not On the High Street

2025 Book Advent Calendar

Book Advent Calendar 2025. Etsy UK

The world is your oyster with the 2025 Book Advent Calendar, as you can select how many books you want in your bundle, and what genre.

Choose between Fantasy, Romance, Dark Romance, Crime/Thriller or a mixture of all categories.

Buy 2025 Book Advent Calendar from £9.95 at Etsy UK

Books Are Magic Advent Calendar

Books Are Magic Advent Calendar. Very

Book lovers will instantly fall in love with the Books Are Magic Advent Calendar. Each of the 25 pockets has a literary-themed surprise, from stickers and bookmarks to book-themed cards, to really up your Bookstagram or BookTok game.

Buy Books Are Magic Advent Calendar for £25 at Very

12 Days of Snugmas

12 Days of Snugmas. Etsy UK

Not only will you receive books as part of this advent calendar, you'll be receiving a variety of book-themed gifts.

These books have been pre-loved, making this a sustainable pre-Christmas gift. Plus, tracked shipping is included in the cost.

Buy 12 Days of Snugmas Advent Calendar for £74.99 at Etsy UK

A Heart for Christmas: An Advent Novel

A Heart for Christmas. Amazon

If you're looking for something a little bit different to treat yourself to this advent season, then A Heart for Christmas is ideal. This is an advent novel, meaning that you have a chapter to open each day of this swoony festive romance.

Prepare yourself for some slow-burn, enemies-to-lovers taking place in 24 instalments, each one sealed in a perforated envelope.

Buy A Heart for Christmas: An Advent Novel for £20 at Amazon

Book Advent Calendar 2025 – 12 Classic Books

Book Advent Calendar 2025 – 12 Classic Books. Etsy UK

If classic literature is more your style, then there's the perfect book advent calendar for you. This book advent calendar is made up of 12 classic books with in-house designed dust jackets printed on silk paper stock.

Plus, we've had a peek at the list of books included, and trust us when we tell you that you won't want to miss these.

Buy Book Advent Calendar 2025 – 12 Classic Books for £70 at Etsy UK

Kids book advent calendar

The Gruffalo and Friends Advent Calendar Book Collection

The Gruffalo and Friends Advent Calendar Book Collection The Works

The Gruffalo is a special tale all year round, but it feels extra special at Christmas. This advent calendar contains 24 mini activity, song and rhyme books, all based on characters created by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Expect to encounter some familiar faces from beloved stories such as Room on the Broom and The Snail and The Whale. Plus, you can match up the back of your puzzle books to create four special puzzle scenes.

Buy The Gruffalo and Friends Advent Calendar Book Collection for £25 £10 (save £15 or 60%) at The Works

Stitch Advent Calendar 5-Minute Stories

Stitch Advent Calendar 5-Minute Stories Very

With the release of the 2025 live-action Lilo and Stitch film, Stitch is so bad – not that he ever went anywhere.

Celebrate Stitch with this book advent calendar for kids, which features a daily 5-minute story book for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

Buy Stitch Advent Calendar 5-Minute Stories for £15.99 £12.99 (save £3 or 35%) at Very

Little People, Big Dreams: Advent Calendar Book Collection: 2025 Edition

Little People, Big Dreams: Advent Calendar Book Collection. Amazon

One of the best parts about books is how they can inspire us, and our little ones. The Little People: BIG DREAMS collection does just that by retelling the stories of heroes from history and the present day.

This advent collection features dreamers from Simone Biles and David Attenborough to Harry Styles, Rosa Parks and Charles Darwin.

Buy Little People, Big Dreams: Advent Calendar Book Collection: 2025 Edition for £21.99 £17.59 (save £4.40 or 20%) at Amazon

Maisy Advent Calendar Story Collection

Maisy Advent Calendar Story Collection. Books2Door

The iconic Maisy Mouse has her very own advent calendar to help you count down the days till Christmas. These 24 books tell the stories of Maisy, Charley, Tallulah, Cyril and Eddie as they head on some Christmas adventures.

Buy Maisy Advent Calendar Story Collection for £21.99 £10.99 (save £11 or 50%) at Books2Door

Mr Men & Little Miss Christmas Advent Calendar

Mr. Men & Little Miss Christmas Advent Calendar Books2Door

Mr Men and Little Miss books are a classic, no matter which generation you're from. This book advent calendar features 24 different titles, all of which are Christmas themed.

From Mr Christmas to a Gingerbread-themed adventure with Mr Greedy, there's plenty of entertainment to be enjoyed throughout the month of December.

Buy Mr. Men & Little Miss Christmas Advent Calendar for £21.99 £10.99 (save £11 or 50%) at Books2Door

