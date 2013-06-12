The former member of the Fab Four is publishing an illustrated children's book based on the lilting 1969 song Octopus's Garden.

"It gives me great pleasure to collaborate with Ben Cort and Simon & Schuster for the further adventures of Octopus's Garden. Peace and Love, Ringo," said the 72-year-old star, who wrote the song in 1968 while on Peter Sellers' yacht in Sardinia.

Ben Cort, who illustrates the popular Aliens Love Underpants series of children's books, is set to add the artwork to Starr's child-friendly lyrics which describes a "little hideaway beneath the waves... In an octopus' garden near a cave."

Ingrid Selberg of publisher Simon & Schuster said: "As an original Beatles fan, publishing this book is a dream come true for me... This is a beautiful and funny book that children, parents and grandparents will love sharing."

Octopus's Garden will be published in October as a hardback picture book as well as a CD, which will contain a reading of the story and an as-yet unreleased track by Ringo Starr.

Need a reminder of the original song?