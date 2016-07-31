17 tweets that perfectly sum up how Harry Potter fans are feeling right now
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has finally been released and Twitter is beside itself with excitement
It's a big day for Harry Potter fans. Not only does 31st July mark the day Harry Potter and JK Rowling were both born, but it also heralds the long-awaited release of the Cursed Child script as fans rush to get their hands on the first Potter book to be released in nine years.
Needless to say, everyone is beside themselves (us included!). But unlike nine years ago – when the Deathly Hallows was released – nowadays Potter fans can share their anticipation on Twitter. And boy are they excited.
Even the hashtag was getting people in the mood.
LOTS OF CAPITAL LETTERS WERE USED.
And for those yet to get their hands on a copy, the social network was a lonely place.
More like this
Meanwhile, everyone steered clear of those who just don't get it.
True fans will be hibernating for the foreseeable future.
? Thanks temporary world for having me, finally back to where I belong after years ? #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild pic.twitter.com/Kh2evmaDI2
— Ihsan (@ihsanmdnoor) July 31, 2016
But first, they're proudly sharing snaps of their prized purchase:
Have you got your hands on a copy of Cursed Child yet? What do you think?