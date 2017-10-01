Her on-stage patter was met with similar looks from audience members, and when her performance ended, Nicole Sherzinger delivered the definitive blow: "I don't think that was the right song, there was no fun in it. This is it, this is the end of the road." Check out her performance below.

Fans on Twitter felt that the singer had been 'bullying' her fellow contestants - Woolcott, in an act of Machiavellian self-preservation, had refused to share lines with fellow contestant Liaa as they prepared a group performance of Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson's Symphony.

"At the end of the day, it's a competition, and your friends at bootcamp are your competition", she told the cameras. "If you want world domination as a popstar, you need to show them who you are as an artist. I want to make sure the judges are looking at me and only me."

