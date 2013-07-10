All you need to do is donate over £3 to Trekstock, a charity which supports young people suffering from cancer, and you'll be entered into a draw to win a 3-night stay at a swanky 5-star hotel in London's Soho with £500 spending money. Plus (and here comes the important part) you'll get to rub shoulders with Harry and Liam on an evening out. That's totally enough time to secure your spot as Harry's next love interest.

Harry and Liam say: "We've been working with the guys at Trekstock to come up with an amazing, once in a lifetime prize for you to win and something we've never, ever done before!" before adding "We can't wait to meet you..." Swoon!

The more you donate the more prizes you get (think campaign bracelets, video 'thank you's from Harry and Liam and exclusive t-shirts) and the more times your name will be entered into the prize draw.

Click here to enter and be in with a chance of dating Liam and Harry.