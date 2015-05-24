When Gary Barlow pledged earlier this year to sing at three fans' weddings, Take That lovers probably imagined they had as much chance of winning the Barlow lottery as the real lottery. But now a third and final admirer of the Take That frontman has been granted her ultimate fan wish...

Anita Morrissey-Booth had booked a Gary Barlow lookalike for her wedding, but instead she got the real thing. She had just wedded her new husband Alex when Barlow turned up to sing A Million Love Songs at her reception at Knowsley Hall, Liverpool, leaving the new bride in complete shock.