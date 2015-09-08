Along with partner Vicky, Abz traded city life for country strife in BBC2's Abz on The Farm, which followed the pair as they set about making a new life for themselves in the countryside.

Now he's hoping to keep on movin' with his farming project so he's flogging his trophy to keep the pennies coming in.

"You are viewing one real deal Brit award for newcomer best pop act 2000 awarded to Abs ex Five rapper, star of hit BBC2 show ‘Abz on the Farm’, Big Reunion and runner up CBB12", the item description reads.

"No more awkward silences when people come over to your house!! This is a real conversation piece even if you didn't win it! Guaranteed 100% real. Take advantage of my poverty and grab this rare opportunity to own a bit of pop history!!

"Good condition,light scratching (to be expected for age), one previous owner from new. Selling to fund a delivery of topsoil and maybe some garden tools. Has been dropped and knocked a few times and is currently being used as a door stop.

"NO RESERVE and 99p start!!"

And there's one rather special thing about the award that Abz is keen to let any potential buyer know: "Has been held by Jason Statham although I can not prove this."

Happy bidding!