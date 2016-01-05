During 2015, the floor-filler spent seven weeks at Number 1, holding in the charts for 39 weeks before finally dropping out in November.

So what 2015 tunes failed to match Mars and Mark? OMI’s Cheerleader spent four weeks at Number 1 in May, and by the end of the year had scooped combined sales of 1.52 million. Good enough for second place.

Hozier’s Take Me To Church took third with 1.25 million combined sales, Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do was fourth with 1.19 million and rounding off the top five was Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again with 1.17 million.

Did a succession of brilliant internet spoofs keep Uptown Funk up top? We'll never know – but they sure were good...

Dark Lord of the Dance

Hot damn, it's Voldemort getting funky

Uptown Family Guy

Here's the track in the voice of all the Family Guy characters. Brian, could you get the stretch?

Uptown at Downton

Oh yeah, even Downton Abbey got grooving with this toe-tapper

Then of course there was 'Oldtown Funk'...

Hit it!