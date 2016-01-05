Uptown Funk is the biggest song of 2015 – even though it came out in 2014
Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s track saw off some stiff competition – no wonder it spawned all of these hilarious spoofs…
Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s unbelievably catchy tune Uptown Funk has been revealed as the biggest-selling song of 2015 – even though it was released in 2014.
No other track managed to knock the song off of its perch, with Uptown Funk pulling in a combined sales and streaming total of 1.76 million according to the Official Charts Company. Chuck in sales from 2014 release and it boasts an overall total of 2.25 million.
During 2015, the floor-filler spent seven weeks at Number 1, holding in the charts for 39 weeks before finally dropping out in November.
So what 2015 tunes failed to match Mars and Mark? OMI’s Cheerleader spent four weeks at Number 1 in May, and by the end of the year had scooped combined sales of 1.52 million. Good enough for second place.
Hozier’s Take Me To Church took third with 1.25 million combined sales, Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do was fourth with 1.19 million and rounding off the top five was Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again with 1.17 million.
Did a succession of brilliant internet spoofs keep Uptown Funk up top? We'll never know – but they sure were good...
Dark Lord of the Dance
Hot damn, it's Voldemort getting funky
Uptown Family Guy
Here's the track in the voice of all the Family Guy characters. Brian, could you get the stretch?
Uptown at Downton
Oh yeah, even Downton Abbey got grooving with this toe-tapper
Then of course there was 'Oldtown Funk'...
Hit it!