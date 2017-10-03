A statement from Petty's former manager Tony Dimitriades was tweeted out and confirmed the news that the Breakdown and Free Fallin' singer had died:

The news prompted tributes from some of the biggest figures in music, with Bob Dylan telling Rolling Stone magazine that Petty's death was “crushing” as he “thought the world” of him.

Dylan, who was a bandmember of the Traveling Wilburys alongside Petty, added: "It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him."

Other giants of music took to Twitter to express their condolences:

Meanwhile Coldplay performed their own rendition of Free Fallin' on stage in the US alongside former R.E.M guitarist Peter Buck in tribute to the singer-songwriter:

Away from the world of music, other celebrities expressed their sadness at the musician's passing, including Kiefer Sutherland, Caitriona Balfe and Top Gear presenter Chris Harris.

Petty had last performed live just a week ago, and had recently expressed his desire to give up touring, telling Rolling Stone magazine: "I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We're all on the backside of our 60s. I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road."