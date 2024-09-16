In a post shared by all three, they wrote: "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ".

Tito Jackson. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Jackson was born in October 1953 to Joe and Katherine Jackson, as the third eldest of their 10 children. He performed as part of the Jackson 5, a group which was later revived as The Jacksons, from 1964, alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

The group had hits including ABC, The Love You Save and I Want You Back and sold more than 150 million records worldwide, with Jackson playing guitar and providing backing vocals. He also had a solo career, playing blues music since 2003.

He and the group last performed on 10th September. Four days ago, Jackson posted an image and message on Instagram as he visited a memorial to his brother Michael in Munich.

He said: "Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."

The Jackson siblings were presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1980, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Among the tributes that have already been paid to Jackson, former Jackson 5 drummer Jonathan 'Sugarfoot' Moffett said in a post on Facebook: "There is great, great sadness in my heart, spirit, and soul tonight. My wife and I just left and walked out of a movie we were watching at a theatre just now… as she received a text from a very close friend... that my brother in heart and spirit, Tito Jackson has just passed away.

"I’m stunned and devastated to receive and hear this disheartening news. I love Tito like my brothers of blood relation. I’m stunned and dismayed. May God and Jesus Christ receive his soul and spirit with open out stretched arms and welcome him into Heaven’s gate".

Jackson is survived by his three sisters, four brothers and their mother Katherine, as well as his three sons and nine grandchildren.