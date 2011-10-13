The charity is a voice for children who will not live to adulthood, and their families.

X Factor supremo Simon Cowell said: "Having worked at close hand with this charity, and seeing the amazing work they do for kids and their families who need help and support, I am thrilled that the X Factor charity single this year will benefit this charity."

Remaining X Factor contenders Misha Bryan, Frankie Cocozza, Marcus Collins and Janet Devlin will be among those singing on the record, which Collins described as "a fantastic song, filled with hope".

Wishing on a Star is the fourth X Factor charity single.

Last year’s cover of David Bowie’s Heroes supported Armed Forces charity Help for Heroes, as did the 2008 X Factor version of Mariah Carey's Hero, while in 2009 Michael Jackson’s You Are Not alone raised money for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

All three singles reached the UK number one spot.