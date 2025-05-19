The Who drummer Zak Starkey claims he was fired for second time after "weeks of mayhem"
Starkey was previously fired just one month prior.
Having been with The Who since 1996, drummer Zak Starkey has now been fired from the group for the second time in a row.
Announcing Starkey's departure from the group on Monday (19th May), guitarist Pete Townshend wrote: “After many years of great work on drums from Zak the time has come for a change. A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best.”
However, Starkey quickly followed up an hour after the initial announcement, stating that the decision to leave The Who was not mutual.
In a lengthy post to his personal Instagram, Starkey wrote: "I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit the who to pursue my other musical endeavours.
"I love the who and would never had quit. So I didn’t make the statement ….quitting the who would also have let down the countless amazing people who stood up for me (thank you all a million times over and more) thru the weeks of mayhem of me going ‘in an out an in an out an in an out like a bleedin squeezebox x To clarify ‘other projects’ yes I do have other projects and always have."
Starkey went on to explain that, over the years, he's had multiple other projects in the works with the likes of Johnny Marr, the Lightning Seeds and Oasis.
He explained: "None of this has ever interfered with The Who and was never a problem for them. The lie is or would have been that I quit The Who – I didn’t. I love The Who and everyone in it."
Read more:
- Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies explains how shock companion return came about
- Tom Cruise gives Top Gun 3 update – 3 years after Maverick and nearly 40 since the original
Starkey had previously been fired from the band back in April over a reported disagreement about his performance at their headlining gig at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Starkey had labelled his former bandmate and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey as "Toger Daktrey" following Daltrey's comments about Starkey's drumming on-stage.
A few days later, Starkey rejoined the group with guitarist Townshend saying: “There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.