They're the ten most played tracks on BBC television and radio in the last year, but which is your favourite? The song of the year prize is the only one decided by public vote at the BBC Music Awards, with the winner announced this Thursday at a ceremony in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Here are your nominees:

Bloodstream - Ed Sheeran

Love Me Like You Do - Ellie Goulding

Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) - OMI

Take Me To Church - Hozier

Want To Want Me - Jason Derulo

Hold My Hand - Jess Glynne

Lean On - Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ

Can't Feel My Face - The Weeknd

See You Again by Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth

Advertisement

Voting opens 7am tomorrow at the BBC Music Awards website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement