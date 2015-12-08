The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding and Mark Ronson compete for the BBC's song of the year
Vote for your favourite at the BBC Music Awards
Published: Tuesday, 8 December 2015 at 9:33 am
They're the ten most played tracks on BBC television and radio in the last year, but which is your favourite? The song of the year prize is the only one decided by public vote at the BBC Music Awards, with the winner announced this Thursday at a ceremony in Birmingham.
Here are your nominees:
Bloodstream - Ed Sheeran
Love Me Like You Do - Ellie Goulding
Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) - OMI
Take Me To Church - Hozier
Want To Want Me - Jason Derulo
Hold My Hand - Jess Glynne
Lean On - Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ
Can't Feel My Face - The Weeknd
See You Again by Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth
Voting opens 7am tomorrow at the BBC Music Awards website.
