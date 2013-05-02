In a joint statement released earlier today the band confirmed the decision to axe the production: "Although Viva Forever! won't continue in the West End, we are thrilled that the thousands of people who came to the show had as much fun as they did."

Craymer - who was unable to follow up the enormous success of her Abba musical, Mamma Mia! - said, "Despite wonderful audiences, standing ovations and positive social media it has proved very difficult to fight back when such negativity was cast, especially in these very tough economic times.

"The show has evolved since we first opened and is now brighter, lighter and funnier, but despite the wonderful audiences and extremely positive feedback we just can't make it work.

"These days you have to be fearless to produce a new musical, something that is not a revival, a film or a tribute show but something that is really original."

