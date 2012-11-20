But any fans disappointed by the comedian's appropriate attire can rest assured that his box of fancy dress didn't stray far from his side - we reckon One Direction were hiding behind the curtains backstage at the sight of this get-up.

While it is unlikely the Queen is an avid fan of pop acts One Direction and Girls Aloud, she gamely sat through last night's performances - dressed to the nines in a shimmery number, adding a note of glamour to the evening held at London's Royal Albert Hall...

Newly-reformed Girls Aloud continued their reunion spree, choosing to sing one of their number one hits The Promise, dressed in elegant fishtail gowns and accompanied by a downpour of confetti.

Meanwhile, One Direction ditched the on-stage gimmicks to dress smartly for a downgraded delivery of their latest single Little Things - which topped the charts over the weekend - much to the joy of any female audience members.

Rivalling their pop credentials was American songstress Alicia Keys who was over from the States to take the stage in front of the Queen, complete with ballet dancers accompanying her in the background...

But in the spirit of the Royal Variety Performance - which has been staged 84 times over the last 100 years - a number of golden oldies were on hand to please the crowds, including comedian Ronnie Corbett and Strictly Come Dancing's Bruce Forsyth.

It looks like poor old Brucie had to have a sit down - but he's still looking predictably chirpy. Meanwhile, Royal Variety favourite Katherine Jenkins added a classical twist to the evening, dressed in a dramatic purple gown to sing a duet with Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo.

Any fans eager to watch The Royal Variety Performance in full will have to wait until it is broadcast on ITV1 on 3 December at 7:30pm.