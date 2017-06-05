The One Love Manchester set-list has taken over the iTunes top ten
The majority of the songs chart is taken up by hits from last night's concert
Seven out of ten songs in the iTunes music charts are now straight from the set-list of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert as viewers re-live last night's feel-good buzz.
Right at the top of the song chart is Ariana's anthem One Last Time, with most of the proceeds going directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in coordination with the Red Cross. More than 11 million people watched the concert on BBC1 last night, with over £2 million raised for charity.
Ariana's single makes a second entry in the charts at number four. At number three is Niall Horan's Slow Hands, with Liam Gallagher's Wall of Glass at six.
Black Eyed Peas classic Where is the Love? charts at number seven, making a huge return: away from the iTunes charts, the single topped the official UK charts for six weeks in 2003 but has not been in the top ten since then.
Coldplay gets a look-in at number eight with Fix You, and the band has also given a boost to Oasis song Don't Look Back In Anger which comes in at number ten.
Further down the charts, Horan's song This Town is at number 12, while the Oasis song Live Forever – performed by Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin – charts at number 17.
One Love Manchester - Full set list
Marcus Mumford – Timshel
Take That – Shine
Take That – Giants
Take That – Rule The World
Robbie Williams – Strong
Robbie Williams – Angels
Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus – Happy
Miley Cyrus – Inspired
Niall Horan – Slow Hands
Niall Horan – This Town
Ariana Grande – Be Alright
Ariana Grande – Break Free
Little Mix – Wings
Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet – Better Days
Black Eyed Peas and Ariana Grande – Where Is The Love?
Imogen Heap – Hide and Seek
Children’s choir with Ariana Grande – My Everything
Mac Miller and Ariana Grande – The Way
Mac Miller – Dang!
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus – Don’t Dream It’s Over
Ariana Grande – Side to Side
Katy Perry – Part of Me
Katy Perry – Roar
Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
Justin Bieber – Cold Water
Ariana Grande – Love Me Harder
Coldplay and Ariana Grande – Don’t Look Back in Anger
Coldplay – Fix You
Coldplay – Viva La Vida
Coldplay – Something Just Like This
Liam Gallagher – Rock n Roll Star
Liam Gallagher – Wall of Glass
Liam Gallagher and Coldplay – Live Forever
Ariana Grande and the cast of One Love Manchester – One Last Time
Ariana Grande – Somewhere Over The Rainbow [Encore]