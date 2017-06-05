Ariana's single makes a second entry in the charts at number four. At number three is Niall Horan's Slow Hands, with Liam Gallagher's Wall of Glass at six.

Black Eyed Peas classic Where is the Love? charts at number seven, making a huge return: away from the iTunes charts, the single topped the official UK charts for six weeks in 2003 but has not been in the top ten since then.

Coldplay gets a look-in at number eight with Fix You, and the band has also given a boost to Oasis song Don't Look Back In Anger which comes in at number ten.

Further down the charts, Horan's song This Town is at number 12, while the Oasis song Live Forever – performed by Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin – charts at number 17.

One Love Manchester - Full set list

Marcus Mumford – Timshel

Take That – Shine

Take That – Giants

Take That – Rule The World

Robbie Williams – Strong

Robbie Williams – Angels

Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus – Happy

Miley Cyrus – Inspired

Niall Horan – Slow Hands

Niall Horan – This Town

Ariana Grande – Be Alright

Ariana Grande – Break Free

Little Mix – Wings

Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet – Better Days

Black Eyed Peas and Ariana Grande – Where Is The Love?

Imogen Heap – Hide and Seek

Children’s choir with Ariana Grande – My Everything

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande – The Way

Mac Miller – Dang!

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus – Don’t Dream It’s Over

Ariana Grande – Side to Side

Katy Perry – Part of Me

Katy Perry – Roar

Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

Justin Bieber – Cold Water

Ariana Grande – Love Me Harder

Coldplay and Ariana Grande – Don’t Look Back in Anger

Coldplay – Fix You

Coldplay – Viva La Vida

Coldplay – Something Just Like This

Liam Gallagher – Rock n Roll Star

Liam Gallagher – Wall of Glass

Liam Gallagher and Coldplay – Live Forever

Ariana Grande and the cast of One Love Manchester – One Last Time

Ariana Grande – Somewhere Over The Rainbow [Encore]