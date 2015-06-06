Picture this: you're stuck at an airport for six hours. The air is stuffy, time is ticking, the pre-packaged sandwiches from the cafe taste like cardboard and delayed passengers are at their wits end. We've all been there and we can all agree it's pretty grim.

That is unless you're sharing your long wait with the casts of not one but two Broadway shows. That's exactly what happened at LaGuardia airport in New York where performers from both The Lion King and Aladdin were stuck in the departures hall waiting for their flights.