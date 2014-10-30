"To Me, To You" may evoke memories of hours of childhood television viewing, but no longer... The catchphrase belonging to the Chuckle Brothers – one-time stalwarts of BBC children's viewing – has now been immortalised in a new collaboration with rapper Tinchy Stryder. Yes, really.

The song, debuted last week, features Paul and Barry wrangling over a ladder – but before you say "oh dear, oh dear", the release has proved a huge hit, clocking up nearly 1.3 million YouTube views.