The Chuckle Brothers join Tinchy Stryder for some dad dancing in the Radio 1 Live Lounge
To Me to You sees moustachioed siblings Barry and Paul join the rapper for some musical magic...
Published: Thursday, 30 October 2014 at 0:04 pm
"To Me, To You" may evoke memories of hours of childhood television viewing, but no longer... The catchphrase belonging to the Chuckle Brothers – one-time stalwarts of BBC children's viewing – has now been immortalised in a new collaboration with rapper Tinchy Stryder. Yes, really.
The song, debuted last week, features Paul and Barry wrangling over a ladder – but before you say "oh dear, oh dear", the release has proved a huge hit, clocking up nearly 1.3 million YouTube views.
Now the jovial brothers have joined Tinchy in the Radio 1 Live Lounge performing for Nick Grimshaw and showcasing some pretty special dad dancing.
