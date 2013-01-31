The Big Reunion: meet the bands
Atomic Kitten, B*Witched, 5ive, Liberty X, 911 and Honeyz are all taking part in the ITV2 reality show
Atomic Kitten on their plans to remain Whole Again
Kerry Katona, Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton discuss mending broken bridges and their plans for the future
911 are back for A Little Bit More
Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike" Dawbarn chat about resurrecting their back flips and what they make of One Direction
B*Witched get back on the Rollercoaster
Lindsay Armaou, Edele Lynch, Keavy Lynch and Sinead O'Carrol discuss the girl band getting back together for ITV2
Have 5ive still Got The Feelin'?
Sean, Rich, Abz and Scott reveal how Simon Cowell built his career on their success
Liberty X are Doin' It for ITV2
Original reality stars Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm and Kelli Young talk about their upcoming reunion
Have Honeyz reached the End of the Line?
Célena Cherry, Mariama Goodman and Heavenli Abdi discuss line-ups, bust-ups and why getting back together is like an episode of Sex and the City