They may have been the runners up but Liberty X actually went on to be more comercially successful than winning group Hear'Say, acheiving ten top 20 singles before their split in 2006.

And now, thanks to ITV2's The Big Reunion, they are back.

"The best part is just being together again," Michelle Heaton told RadioTimes.com. "It feels like no time has passed. And when we’re doing the dance routines or in the studio we’re just having a laugh."

They may be having fun, but fans will be disappointed to hear that Liberty X are only game for Just A Little comeback. The band are done Thinking It Over and have "no plans at the moment" to extend their reunion or write any more material...

Watch our exclusive video with Liberty X:

The Big Reunion begins on Thursday 31 January at 9:00pm on ITV2