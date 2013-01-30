The Big Reunion: Liberty X are Doin' It for ITV2
RadioTimes.com met up with original reality stars Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm and Kelli Young to talk about their upcoming reunion
Remember back in 2001 when the X Factor was just a twinkle in Simon Cowell's eye?
Before televised music competitions were commonplace, we had Saturday night sensation Popstars. The show which saw music industry hopefuls audition in front of Nigel Lythgoe, Nicki Chapman and Paul Adam spawned tens of reality TV formats such as Pop Idol and Fame Academy - and gave us pop band Liberty X.
They may have been the runners up but Liberty X actually went on to be more comercially successful than winning group Hear'Say, acheiving ten top 20 singles before their split in 2006.
And now, thanks to ITV2's The Big Reunion, they are back.
"The best part is just being together again," Michelle Heaton told RadioTimes.com. "It feels like no time has passed. And when we’re doing the dance routines or in the studio we’re just having a laugh."
More like this
They may be having fun, but fans will be disappointed to hear that Liberty X are only game for Just A Little comeback. The band are done Thinking It Over and have "no plans at the moment" to extend their reunion or write any more material...
Watch our exclusive video with Liberty X:
And while you're here, why not check out our before and after shots of Liberty X, Atomic Kitten, 5ive, B*Witched, 911 and The Honeyz - all taking part in ITV2's The Big Reunion:
427
The Big Reunion begins on Thursday 31 January at 9:00pm on ITV2