Do you remember 5ive, the bad boys of pop? How about the demin-loving Irish girls in B*Witched, or Popstars runners-up Liberty X? Did you used to sing along to Atomic Kitten, fancy 911 or bop along to End of the Road by the Honeyz?

The chart-topping pop stars sold thousands of albums, scored numerous number ones and performed at sold-out arenas across Britain in the late nineties... but then what happened to them?

ITV2 have found out and are reuniting the pop sensations to relive their chart-topping heydays, as well as their fall from grace. The series kicks off soon, but in the meantime we've found out what they look like now...

Watch a trailer for ITV2's The Big Reunion:

