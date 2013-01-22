Do you remember 5ive, the bad boys of pop? How about the demin-loving Irish girls in B*Witched, or Popstars runners-up Liberty X? Did you used to sing along to Atomic Kitten, fancy 911 or bop along to End of the Road by the Honeyz?

The chart-topping pop stars sold thousands of albums, scored numerous number ones and performed at sold-out arenas across Britain in the late nineties... but then what happened to them?