The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre plans new musical
The architect of a string of top US sitcoms including Two and a Half Men is adapting Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach's 1998 album Painted from Memory for the stage
He's the mastermind behind some of America's best-loved sitcoms, but now US super-producer Chuck Lorre is turning his hand to the stage. The creator of Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Dharma and Greg is working with Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello to adapt their album Painted from Memory into a musical.
The record - which contains the Grammy award-winning track I Still Have That Other Girl - was originally released in 1998 and also includes the songs God Give Me Strength and The House is Empty Now. The collaboration betweeen the duo is an unusual one, given the classic romantic pop for which Bacharach is known and Costello's roots in Punk and rock 'n' roll.
According to Bacharach, Lorre approached the duo and said he wanted to make a song to go with their music, but the show "won't be a comedy" thanks to the album's dark lyrics.
While Lorre crafts the script, the songwriting duo are expected to pen some new material for the production which is hoped to eventually reach the Broadway stage. Watch the pair perform I Still Have That Other Girl on TFI Friday below...