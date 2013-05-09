He's the mastermind behind some of America's best-loved sitcoms, but now US super-producer Chuck Lorre is turning his hand to the stage. The creator of Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Dharma and Greg is working with Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello to adapt their album Painted from Memory into a musical.

The record - which contains the Grammy award-winning track I Still Have That Other Girl - was originally released in 1998 and also includes the songs God Give Me Strength and The House is Empty Now. The collaboration betweeen the duo is an unusual one, given the classic romantic pop for which Bacharach is known and Costello's roots in Punk and rock 'n' roll.